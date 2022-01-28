Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 427.6% in January

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, an increase of 427.6% from the December 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $28.08 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

