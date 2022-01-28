GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Up 7.5%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 25,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,970,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

