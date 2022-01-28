GoByte Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $237,778.84 and approximately $301.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

