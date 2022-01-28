Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,012 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

