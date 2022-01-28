Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,567,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $61.13. 315,110 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

