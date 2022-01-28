Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 879,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The stock has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

