Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $79.71. 189,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,863,314. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

