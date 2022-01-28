Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 87,145 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $100.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

