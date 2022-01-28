Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $59,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,529 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 325,101 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.