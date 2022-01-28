Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 100.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 551,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 206,177 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.