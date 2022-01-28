Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 4.2%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s share price fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. 67,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,341,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

