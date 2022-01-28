Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $46.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Dot traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 20114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 133.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

