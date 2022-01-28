Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 2,732 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.