Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 2,732 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

