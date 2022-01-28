GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

Shares of GSIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.