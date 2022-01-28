Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $67.87 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

