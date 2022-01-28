Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $67.87 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.
About Guangdong Investment
Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.