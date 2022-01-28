GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

