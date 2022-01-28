Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 83520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of C$173.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.44.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

