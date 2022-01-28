Handy 1-Day Volume Hits $76,550.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.47 million and $76,550.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

