HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 340,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,848. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.