Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.70) to GBX 1,315 ($17.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $676.50.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $36.66 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

