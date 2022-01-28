Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $22.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 547,689 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

