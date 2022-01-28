Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. 9,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,200. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

