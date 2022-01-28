Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of HAYW opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

