Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Shares of HAYW opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.
In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
