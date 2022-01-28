Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.51. Hayward shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 6,184 shares.

Specifically, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Hayward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Hayward by 86.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.