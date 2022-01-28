Head-To-Head Analysis: Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renalytix AI and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Centogene 0 1 4 0 2.80

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI $1.49 million 298.45 -$34.72 million ($0.46) -26.74 Centogene $146.64 million 0.55 -$24.49 million ($1.59) -2.55

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI -1,717.89% -45.44% -42.08% Centogene -14.29% -56.32% -24.54%

Summary

Renalytix AI beats Centogene on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

