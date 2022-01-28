Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:HWELU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 31st. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:HWELU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWELU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000.

