Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.51

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $200.51 and last traded at $208.05, with a volume of 151525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.59.
HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.67.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
