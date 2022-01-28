Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.51

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $200.51 and last traded at $208.05, with a volume of 151525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.59.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

