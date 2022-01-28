Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00291279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

