Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,886,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 131,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

