Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

TDY stock opened at $397.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $353.82 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.