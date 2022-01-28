Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.48. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

