Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 289,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,203. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $752.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

