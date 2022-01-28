Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $137.75

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.75 and last traded at $140.19, with a volume of 528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Heska by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

