Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,904. The stock has a market cap of $880.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

