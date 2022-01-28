Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 588,201 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.