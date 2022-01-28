HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.80.

HMSVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

