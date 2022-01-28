HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $965.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

