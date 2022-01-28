HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $511.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

