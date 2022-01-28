Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 828,236 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $17.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

