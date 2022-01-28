Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

