Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $272.17 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,060 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of State Street worth $272,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

