Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $212,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 402,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,091,000 after acquiring an additional 287,355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $457.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

