Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,238,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $65,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

FHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

