Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,125,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $348,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

