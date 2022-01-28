Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.57) to GBX 940 ($12.68) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.62).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 789 ($10.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 663.80 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 881.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 906.25.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

