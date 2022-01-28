Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $99,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

URI stock opened at $319.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

