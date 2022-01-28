Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,580 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $76,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

