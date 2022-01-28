HSBC Upgrades Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) to “Buy”

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of JGHHY stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

