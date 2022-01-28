Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Acquired by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSON. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSON shares. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HSON stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 21,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.