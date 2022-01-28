Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $383.05 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

